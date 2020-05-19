Comments
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — If you stepped outside on Tuesday, you know how windy it is out there. And that wind caused a dangerous situation this afternoon in Bristol Borough, Bucks County.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Two men got stuck under this tree after it fell down on Plum Alley.
Firefighters had to cut away branches to reach the men.
They were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The wind has also knocked out power to more than 3,000 PECO customers.
You must log in to post a comment.