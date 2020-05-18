University Of Pennsylvania Honoring Graduating Class With Online Commencement Ceremony

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The University of Pennsylvania is honoring its graduating class with a virtual conferral of degrees. An online commencement ceremony is being held on Monday morning.
Speeches by university leaders and student performances made up the service.
The graduates were invited to post photos and messages throughout to the program.
The university will also host an in-person ceremony for the class of 2020 next May.
