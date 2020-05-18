



BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) — Atilis Gym in Bellmawr opened up at 8 a.m. to cheers and a huge crowd. After two months closed, the gym reopened in defiance of Gov. Phil Murphy’s stay-at-home order.

Anthony Diehl was one of many gym members who lined up to be the first to go inside.

“Anybody that’s paying their bills or taking care of their families is an essential business, so I’m just out here to support his right to operate,” Diehl said.

The gym’s co-owners have instituted a number of safety measures to show that they are taking health and hygiene very seriously. It will only be open to existing members and will operate at 20% capacity. Temperatures will be taken at the door and anyone at 100.4 or above will not be allowed to come inside. People also must wear masks unless they are in the middle of lifting weights.

“I don’t have a problem with it at all. Going to the gym is good for your health, it’s good for your mind, it’s good for your body,” said gym member Tony Lukosius.

In a pair of videos posted to Facebook, the gym’s co-owners explained their decision to defy the governor’s order, saying the forced closure of businesses deemed “nonessential,” implemented to curb the spread of the virus, violates their constitutional rights.

“We are proposing an organized peaceful reopening of our state, not just our business,” said co-owner Frank Trumbetti. “We truly believe that if we don’t do this, in the end, we’ll have zero rights and no say in what happens‪.”‬

“If big box retailers, grocery and liquor stores can operate with proper health protocol in place, so can every single business in America,” co-owner Ian Smith said.

The gym’s legal counsel says they are planning to challenge the governor’s stay-at-home orders.

“We intend to file an action which challenges the constitutionality of Governor Murphy’s Orders to curb my clients’ civil rights and liberties by ordering draconian ‘shelter-in-place orders and effectively shuttering so-called ‘Non-Essential’ businesses all across the State of New Jersey,” The Mermigis Law Group, P.C. said in a statement.

The reopening also attracted dozens of people who are not members of the gym — many not wearing masks or practicing social distancing and waving flags supporting President Donald Trump.

“All jobs are essential, not just mine because I am a health care worker, not the police officers, every job — your nail salons, your hair salons, your gym owners, every job is essential! Everybody should be allowed to work,” said Wanda Tranquillo, of Gibbstown.

During a news conference last week, Gov. Murphy said he is aware of the gym, and that, “They’re out of compliance and that’s not going to be tolerated.”

The owners asked for a big show of support in the parking lot Monday morning for the reopening, but also posted a warning from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office that anyone who patronizes a business in violation of an executive order could face a disorderly persons charge, which carries a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail.