



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Once an industrial haven, Washington Avenue is now set for a 2021 redesign. On Monday, the city of Philadelphia took steps to get the community’s input.

However, one developer is excited but shared some concerns about the process.

Over the past few years, Washington Avenue has seen a transformation. Its industrial roots now are not as deep as restaurants and retail fill in vacant spots.

“I want it to be a beacon of this area. I want it to really brighten up the block,” Chad Durkin said.

Durkin is the owner of Small Oven Pastry Shop and Porcos Porchetteria, where you can grab a cup of coffee, a cupcake and a pork sandwich.

“I’m really excited that all this development is happening now,” Durkin said.

He’s also glad Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is going forward with plans to beautify, pave and redevelop the avenue from 4th Street to Grey’s Ferry.

“Our goal is to improve Washington Avenue for everyone,” Mayor Kenney said.

On Monday, Kenney’s team released three videos online, asking for digital input from the community about the changes, which include reducing the lanes on much of the roadway from five to four or three.

“Because of COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, in-person open houses and community meetings are not currently permitted,” Kenney said.

“We’re developing one out of every four parcels here on Washington Avenue,” said real estate developer Ori Feibush.

Feibush is a reason large portions of the area are transforming.

“We certainly support the redrawing of the streetscape on Washington Avenue,” he said.

But he says he’s concerned the city is putting the cart before the horse. Since this area is zoned industrially, there is nothing preventing a factory, even a sewage plant, from opening, even after the roadway is narrowed and made more pedestrian-friendly.

He hopes City Council tackles the rezoning of Washington Avenue before repaving it.

The project is expected to take place sometime in 2021

If you’d like to give your input, click here.