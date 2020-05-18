MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — During Monday’s Montgomery County COVID-19 briefing, two members of the Board of Commissioners went at it. Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, a Democrat, criticized fellow Commissioner Joe Gale, a Republican, for attending a veteran’s event at a cemetery over the weekend and not wearing a mask or observing social distancing.
The other county commissioner, Ken Lawrence, recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic.
“Commissioner Gale should still be in quarantine. Having not been tested, he should be in quarantine for 14 days and I just want to urge others not to copy this type of behavior,” Dr. Arkoosh said.
“Enough already with the mask shaming and the mask bullying and creating mass hysteria. You don’t need a hazmat suit, gloves and a mask to put American flags outdoors at a cemetery,” Gale said. “So what you just said was ridiculous.”
Gale went on to say that Dr. Arkoosh took a cheap shot that was uncalled for, and said people are smart enough to decide when a mask is needed, especially when outdoors.
