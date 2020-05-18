NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — The Delaware Memorial Bridge Twin Span will begin accepting cash again at its southbound toll plaza beginning Thursday. Toll collectors will be given face shields and the Delaware River and Bay Authority has installed protective plexiglas sneeze guards to protect them in the toll booths.
Cash will begin being accepted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
The toll booth will also be sanitized between shifts and the shifts have been staggered to limit the interaction and exposure among toll collectors.
Drivers are encouraged to wear a face mask when they pass through the cash lanes.
The bridge tolls have been collected by E-ZPass or toll-by-mail process since March 26 when cash collections were suspended as a precaution to curve the spread of COVID-19.
The E-ZPass Customer Service Center located inside the Vincent A. Julia Building remains closed.
There will be updated information available on DRBA’s website by 6 p.m. on May 31.
