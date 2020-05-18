PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A wild 30-minute police pursuit through two counties ended with a 48-year-old burglary suspect in handcuffs. Philadelphia police officers took the suspect into custody just before 11 p.m. Monday.
He was arrested near Rising Sun Avenue and Afton Street in Fox Chase after ramming into a highway patrol car and trying to run away.
Chopper 3 captured the moment officers began following him in the city’s West Mount Airy neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. Police also tracked him into Montgomery County.
Officers say the suspect is wanted for multiple commercial burglaries in several counties and assault on police.
“He’s no stranger to police. We know this individual from the past. He has been taken into custody years ago for committing commercial burglaries and he has a history of crashing into police vehicles,” Philadelphia police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.
Nobody was injured during the pursuit.
Police say the suspect is also wanted for ramming into a police vehicle as recently as Sunday.
