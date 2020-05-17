MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Three New Jersey State Troopers helped deliver a baby on the turnpike over the weekend. The troopers, Robert Murray, Pierre Noel, and Marcin Ziobron, of Troop D Cranbury Station, assisted in the delivery of a baby girl in the cab of a tractor-trailer at Interchange 8A on the turnpike Saturday.
Three State Troopers Help Deliver Baby on the New Jersey Turnpike
Yesterday, Troopers Robert Murray, Pierre Noel, and Marcin Ziobron, of Troop “D” Cranbury Station, helped a woman deliver a baby girl at Interchange 8A on the Turnpike.https://t.co/mORjIvzyFu pic.twitter.com/dwV7Mt0G22
— NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) May 17, 2020
When the three troopers arrived, the woman’s husband, a truck driver, brought them to the cab of his tractor where his wife was lying in a bunk preparing to give birth.
The three troopers assisted by Monroe Township EMS and paramedics were able to deliver the baby girl within minutes of their arrival.
The mother lost a lot of blood during the delivery causing her to become incoherent and lethargic.
First responders transported the mother and baby to Saint Peter’s University Hospital where they were last listed as stable.
