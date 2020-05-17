



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been weeks since the faithful have been allowed to go to church in person. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is mapping out a plan to start things back up. Still, some people just can’t get used to the idea of online services.

Monday will mark three months since the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul saw a capacity crowd. That’s roughly 90 days since Archbishop Nelson Perez was installed as leader of the archdiocese’s 1.4 million Catholics.

Since mid-March, public masses have been banned under government stay-at-home orders. The cathedral and scores of parishes and houses of worship of other denominations have been forced to live-stream their services.

While a private live-stream mass went on inside the cathedral on Sunday, a prayer vigil — otherwise a protest to relaunch public masses — took place outside.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

“So return the mass essentially, open up the mass to the lay faithful in the archdiocese. Many dioceses throughout the country, 58 in fact, have done this,” The King’s Men founder Mark Houck said. “And we’re just here today in the spirit of love and transparency to let our bishop know that we’re praying for him and that we desire the mass to be restored sooner than later.

“We want to embolden people to start restoring their lives to a degree of normalcy.”

Several dozen gathered to pray, those there say the push hasn’t exactly been vocal or visible.

“It’s been kind of silent and we are over 60 days of no public masses in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, there really hasn’t been anything like this done,” Houck said. “The Archdiocese of Chicago has done similar prayer vigils, other places, Dallas, have done these things but not many.”

In a statement, an archdiocesan spokesperson on Sunday night told Eyewitness News, “The decision to suspend the public celebration of mass was not made lightly. It was an essential measure for the common good. During this unprecedented time, the Archdiocese has made every effort to provide for the spiritual needs of the faithful.”