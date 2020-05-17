



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With spring in the air, have you noticed your pet looking out the window a little more than usual? It may be because more wildlife animals including turkey vultures, foxes and coyotes are out there.

Some are even in urban environments.

Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson shares some ways you can help protect your pet.

Normally well-behaved dogs can detect all of the new wildlife, so it will be important to keep a close eye on them outside. Even the dog that you can call back in a second may be harder to call back.

Watch the video above for the full Pet Project interview.

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:

Carmela– An amazing older lady. She has absolutely no problems using her litter box, eats well and is very friendly. Her favorite thing to do is to sit on a warm blanket or bed but she loves exploring and looking out windows as well. She is food motivated so she will do just about anything for a nice treat. She’s very talkative and enjoys spending time with people but it has to be on her terms. She is very good with other cats but might take some time to adjust. With people she is also very friendly but wants to check you out before you can pet her. If you would like to know more about Carmela or arrange to meet her you can contact her foster mom at theelorawilliams@gmail.com.

Cookie— This sweet girl is looking for a great home. She is a little shy when she is first introduced to people but she loves to play with any toy and she also loves treats. Her perfect home would include another cat and would only have adults or older children. For more information about Cookie, reach out to her mom at jordan.a.donaghy@gmail.com

Honey – This 16-pound honey-colored boy loves attention. He also loves catnip and watching birds from his foster mom’s bed. He also enjoys people, especially people who have dangling toys and catnip. You may have noticed that he has a funny looking left ear but it doesn’t cause any problems with hearing. If you want to know more about Honey, email his foster mom at hewittprojects@gmail.com.