



YEADON, Pa. (CBS) – A Yeadon man’s anniversary dance video for his wife has gone viral. Bill Mellix wasn’t about to let the pandemic keep him from dancing with his wife of 33 wonderful years.

“Because it’s our anniversary, we’re going to dance on our anniversary through Facetime,” Mellix said. “You know what we like to do on our anniversary, we like to bop.”

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

He was dressed to the nine’s and with a soulful song in the background, Bill Mellix put on his smooth moves for his wife, imagining she had his hand.

His wife Judy is recovering from a heart attack. After the pandemic began he couldn’t visit her anymore, so then their anniversary came around and he wanted to do something to make her smile.

“The anniversary was on April the 25th, and that week, I’m feeling sorry for myself because Judy and I can’t be together on our anniversary, ” Mellix said. “And I said ‘come on, Bill. Stop feeling sorry for yourself. Do something good for her.'”

And he did.

Mellix Facetimed the moment of this special dance with Judy and uploaded the video to Facebook for his kids to see.

“We like to dance. We like to bop old school. So, I said I’m going get dressed up and we did Facetime. The file was too big for me to send to my kids, I got five kids, so I said, ‘Let me just put it on Facebook,'” Mellix said. “They’re all on Facebook and it just went off.”

The video has been viewed and shared tens of thousands of times. It caught the eye of Grammy-award winner John Legend, who sang Bill and his wife a new song to slow dance to.

Mellix also wanted to thank everyone at the hospital for the care provided to his wife. He says Judy is getting better each day, so much so that she’s been moved to rehab now and he expects her home in about two weeks.

That’s great news because John Legend wants them both at his next show in Philly.

Watch the full video to hear more from Mellix.

CBS3’s Ukee Washington contributed to this report.