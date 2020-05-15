Comments
MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — It was a heartwarming reunion in South Jersey on Friday. A 5-year-old boy couldn’t wait to see his grandfather after he survived COVID-19.
Ralph Trincone, 70, got a huge hug from his grandson and four daughters.
He was wheeled out to cheers and applause from the medical staff at Virtua Marlton Hospital.
Trincone spent 34 days in the hospital battling the virus, plus two weeks on a ventilator.
Sadly, he lost his wife, Marie, and his 90-year-old mother, Blanche, to the virus.
He’s now headed to a rehabilitation center to continue his recovery.
