By CBS3 Staff
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — A doctor from Cherry Hill who’s on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic is about to become a movie star thanks to Philadelphia’s own Kevin Hart. Hart surprised Henry Law to tell him he won Hart’s All-In Challenge.

More than 37,000 people donated to the fundraiser to help feed people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Law, who’s an anesthesiologist, was picked as Hart’s lucky winner. He explained how the pandemic has impacted him.

“When I got to work, it’s heartbreaking to see patients that are scared and again, I’m the guy that’s a lot of times the last person they talk to and see before they get intubated,” Law said.

So what does Law get for winning the contest? He’ll have a speaking line in Hart’s next movie.

He also gets the A-list treatment with a trailer, an assistant, car service and more.

