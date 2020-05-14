PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of COVID-19 cases in the state is nearing 60,000 as the death toll has topped 4,200. On Thursday, health officials announced 938 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 59,636.
Health officials also reported another 275 deaths, raising the death toll to 4,218. Of the 275 deaths, 231 were reported as a result of a reconciliation of data over the past several weeks.
There were 44 new deaths overnight.
“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
Over 251,000 patients have tested negative so far.
The latest numbers come as President Donald Trump comes to the commonwealth on Thursday.
The president will be visiting Owens & Minor Distribution Center in Upper Macungie Township, where he will be announcing the Strategic National Stockpile 2.0 initiative.
The company produces, stores and delivers medical equipment to health care providers.
