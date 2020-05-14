PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — AAA is expecting record-low Memorial Day travel with stay-at-home orders still in effect throughout the region. This comes after 2019 saw the second-highest travel volume for Memorial Day weekend since AAA began tracking the data in 2000.
In 2019, 43 million Americans traveled for Memorial Day weekend.
However, AAA says Americans are slowly beginning to plan vacations for the late summer and early fall.
“The saying goes that the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Americans are taking that first step toward their next journey from the comfort of their home by researching vacation opportunities and talking with travel agents,” said Suzanne Aresco, director, travel sales, AAA Club Alliance. “We are seeing that Americans are showing a preference and inspiration to explore all that our country has to offer as soon as it is safe to travel.”
AAA has not made Memorial Day projections like in years past due to the uncertainty of the pandemic but plans to do so for the late summer.
