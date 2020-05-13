PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the debate over reopening continues, the Pennsylvania State Police says it will treat Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus orders as law, in areas where it has jurisdiction. However, a high-ranking trooper anticipates some district attorneys will decline to prosecute offenses.
“We will take the appropriate enforcement action based upon the law as we know it to be and we respect the district attorney’s decision or discretion to not prosecute beyond that,” Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col Scott Price said.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
State police say residents have largely cooperated with the governor’s orders.
The agency says it has only issued one citation for business closure enforcement since the pandemic began.
You must log in to post a comment.