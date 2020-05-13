Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – The New Jersey Air National Guard will be back over the air Wednesday to salute health care workers in South Jersey. Today’s flyover will honor workers at Virtua Hospitals in Willingboro, Mount Holly and Voorhees, as well as Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills.
On Tuesday, the military planes paid tribute to health care workers at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, before heading south to Vineland and Atlantic City.
Wednesday’s flyover is expected to start at 1 p.m. and last about an hour.
You must log in to post a comment.