By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – If you live in New Jersey, keep your eyes on the skies later Tuesday. The New Jersey Air National Guard is flying across the state to honor health care workers.

Here’s the flight path:

New Jersey Air National Guard To Hold Flyover To Honor Healthcare Workers

 

It all starts around 11:30 a.m. with a flight over Monmouth County before the planes head north.

They’ll soar over Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital around 12:13 p.m. before wrapping up with a trip over the Atlantic City Convention Center just after 12:30 p.m.

