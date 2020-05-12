



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The coronavirus pandemic has impacted Americans nationwide as the number of cases has surpassed 1.3 million and the number of deaths has gone over 80,000. People of all backgrounds, ages, and health have been affected.

But, there are some members of our population who are particularly vulnerable to the virus. The elderly (those above age 65), people with pre-existing conditions, people with insufficient housing and those who are struggling financially due to the pandemic.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

According to a study conducted by Wallet Hub, Pennsylvania ranks 26th among the 50 states and District of Columbia in the share of the states’ population that falls into one of those four categories. The study looked at 28 metrics to break down all 50 states and Washington D.C. into three different scores for “medical vulnerability”, “housing vulnerability”, and “financial vulnerability”.

Pennsylvania ranks 19th in the medical vulnerability category, 33rd in housing vulnerability and 38th in financial vulnerability. Its neighboring states of New Jersey (40th) and Delaware (14th) were at opposite ends of the spectrum. For New Jersey, the state ranked 35th, 32nd and 40th respectively in the three categories and it was found by the study to have the highest unemployment recipiency rate.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

For Delaware, it ranked in the top 10 of states in the medical vulnerability category while ranking 43rd and 24th in housing vulnerability and financial vulnerability. Delaware was found to be among the top five states in share of population aged 65 or older. But, it did rate highly in the lowest share of homes lacking access to basic hygienic facilities.

The full methodology and findings of the study are here.