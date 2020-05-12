PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — ACCT Philly is warning the public after they say a young cat died after ingesting a plastic disposable glove. ACCT Philly says a cat named Foxxy was found emaciated and dehydrated, leading the medical director to believe she had a foreign body obstruction.
During surgery, a plastic glove was removed from Foxxy’s intestine. Officials say Foxxy did not bounce back from surgery and died.
In a Facebook post, ACCT Philly said they believe the glove was in the cat’s body for several weeks.
“We want to take this somber moment to remind everyone out there, please dispose of your gloves, facemasks, etc properly. Pets like Foxxy or wildlife may swallow them thinking that they are toys or food, and the very items meant to keep us safe, can be fatal to them if eaten,” ACCT Philly wrote on Facebook.
You must log in to post a comment.