



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says it will start using existing photos on file for residents who renew their driver’s license and identification card. They say the new renewal process will help limit the number of people inside license centers and will also help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

“This new process is not only a convenience, but it will help to keep our customers and staff safe,” Acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said.

Those needing to renew their license or ID can do so by mail or online. Commercial drivers must renew by mail. The products will arrive by mail within 15 days.

Individuals who renewed their license or ID on or before May 10 will receive a camera card in the mail and will need to visit a PennDOT Photo License Center to obtain a new photo.

Non-U.S. citizens must also visit a driver’s license center in person to complete a transaction.

Expiration dates on driver’s licenses, photo ID cards, learner’s permits and camera cards scheduled to expire from March 16 through May 31 have been extended until June 30.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline until Oct. 1, 2021.

For more information or to renew online, visit www.dmv.pa.gov or www.PennDOT.gov.