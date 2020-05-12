CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in Camden County gave an update on the COVID-19 response on Tuesday morning. They say they’ve seen a disturbing trend of people avoiding the hospital and medical visits, out of fear of catching the coronavirus.
“We want to assure you today that it is safe to go to the hospital if you have an emergency, it is safe to call 911 for an emergency transport to a hospital,” Camden County Freeholder Director Lou Cappelli said. “It is safe to go to your doctor and see your doctor. There are protocols in place to protect you from being infected if you require medical assistance.”
Camden County reported an additional 24 new cases of COVID-19 today.
Officials remain concerned about the situation at long-term care facilities in the county.
