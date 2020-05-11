REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) — Beach communities in Delaware are considering what a socially distant summer might look like and the mayor of one town is asking residents to weigh in. On Tuesday, Rehoboth Beach Commissioners will be holding a virtual meeting.
Rehoboth Beach is usually a bustling town in summer.
Gov. John Carney has allowed many of the state’s small businesses to reopen for curbside pickup.
Last week, however, he said Delaware is not yet in a position to allow the opening of all beaches. Nor is the governor prepared to remove restrictions on short-term rentals and out-of-state travelers.
Rehoboth Beach is drafting a proposal that includes opening the boardwalks, beaches, and some recreational sites with limitations.
“My first priority remains public safety and public health, I am committed to this as well as the city’s economic recovery. And we’ll continue to look toward a brighter future in short-term,” Mayor Paul Kuhns said. “We must all be patient and sensitive to the fact that there are still hurdles to overcome related to this tragic and unprecedented pandemic.”
At the virtual meeting Tuesday, the public is being invited to ask questions by email.
