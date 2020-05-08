PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s own DJ Jazzy Jeff is marking two milestones — he has survived the coronavirus and he’s releasing a new clothing line to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the popular TV show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Jeffery Allen Townes, better known as DJ Jazzy Jeff, joined CBS3 on Friday to chat with Ukee Washington.

Washington: I hear you weren’t feeling well a couple of months ago. Tell us about it and how are you feeling now?

DJ Jazzy Jeff: I’m feeling great now, thank God. I was in Utah doing a show and I came home and everything was fine for about a week … I looked at [my wife] and I said I’m not feeling well and she said ‘what’s wrong?’ ‘I’m a little achy.’ She said just go home and get into bed and I went home and the next 14 days were some of the worst days that I had.

I had a temperature, lost my sense of taste, sense of smell and it just got to the point where she said, ‘listen, I know how you sleep, I know how you breathe and this isn’t it. We need to go to the doctor.’

Washington: It’s been 30 years since we first saw “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’ You and Will Smith are launching a new clothing line to celebrate the anniversary. Tell us about it.

DJ Jazzy Jeff: We decided to host a 12-hour block party tomorrow, online. We have 18 DJs and everyone is doing hour-long sets, pretty much goes from noon to midnight, and we’re releasing some ‘Fresh Prince’ and Jazzy Jeff-themed apparel.

Watch the full interview above for more.