PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – For National Nurses Week, Wawa delivered a pick-me-up to health care workers. Eyewitness News was at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia on Thursday as a truck unloaded packages for staff.
They call it “Hoagies for Health Care Heroes.”
As many as 50,000 health care workers across six states and Washington, D.C. will be getting free coffee and shorty hoagie coupons.
