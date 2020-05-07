MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Philadelphia favorite paraded through Delaware County on Thursday, offering residents some surprise cheer in its own special orange way. Eyewitness News caught up with Gritty’s “Quarantine Firetruck Parade.”
The Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot was wearing its mask.
The parade kicked off at Granite Run Mall Road and made its way through several neighborhoods in Delco.
Let @GrittyNHL’s Delco 🚒 parade, commence! pic.twitter.com/u6RBE5K7f9
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) May 7, 2020
Casual. pic.twitter.com/uGIQ7ec3zK
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) May 7, 2020
The Grit of the Hour. 🚒 pic.twitter.com/EkAD1XW3NL
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) May 7, 2020
We’re told Gritty wanted to follow in the footsteps of Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny, who get to host their own seasonal firetruck parades.
