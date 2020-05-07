Comments
BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Cell phone video shows as huge flames tore through a building in Bristol Township overnight. Authorities now say the fire was intentionally set.
The fire happened on the 2900 block of Old Rodgers Road, just before 2 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators say the building had been vacant for more than four years.
Officials say the fire started on the first floor and spread to the second floor.
No injuries were reported.
