PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia public schools started its digital learning program this week. Superintendent Dr. William Hite said parents and kids should take it seriously and not assume their children can just retake the grade next near.
The district said, out of 130,000 students, about 500 are not accounted for.
“We’re not just going to do wholesale retentions because of what children are experiencing, but instead when we get back to some normalcy, we will do some sort of assessment to figure out where children are,” Hite said.
Dr. Hite said he will have more data next week on how many students have been logging in for their daily lessons.
The district will launch a grief hotline on Monday to help parents and students cope with trauma.
