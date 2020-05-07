PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Stay-at-home orders in the Philadelphia area have been extended until June 4, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday. The decision comes as portions of the state move into the “yellow phase” of the reopening plan.
However, it appears southeast Pennsylvania will remain in the red phase for nearly another month.
Health officials have long said the densely-populated area would be among the last in the state to reopen, even as Philadelphia officials point to encouraging trends in the fight against COVID-19.
Twenty-four counties in the northcentral and northwest regions of the state will begin the yellow phase Friday.
Meanwhile, a major reopen protest is planned for Friday at Philadelphia City Hall.
