PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — For the first time in five days, the number of daily coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania is above 1,000. On Thursday, health officials reported 1,070 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 52,915.
Officials also said another 310 people died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 3,416.
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected
“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
Nearly 210,000 patients have tested negative for the virus.
The latest numbers come as 24 counties in the northwestern and north-central part of the commonwealth will begin reopening Friday as they move from the red to yellow phase.
Stay-at-home orders will be lifted, gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed, and retail shops can start to reopen, though gyms, barbershops, nail salons, casinos, theaters and other such venues will remain closed and other restrictions will remain in place.
