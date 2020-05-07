



HADDON HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBS) — A Camden County man is helping local businesses and medical workers with a GoFundMe campaign. Many are saying it’s a win-win for the community.

When COVID-19 began shutting the doors of businesses around him in Haddon Heights, Michael Turner jumped on GoFundMe and started “Feed Camden County’s Medical Front Lines.”

“They truly are doing hero’s work, but at the same time supporting our local economy, everybody has to do their bit,” Turner said.

Donations would be used to buy bulk meals from local businesses and delivered to the nightshift workers at area New Jersey hospitals.

“I need to say, none of this would be possible without the very generous donations. This community has come together just in a really inspiring way,” Turner said.

They’ve raised over $15,200 so far and delivered nearly 1,500 dinners, according to Turner, to a rotating schedule of hospitals from a rotating schedule of restaurants.

“I’ll call and say, ‘Hey, it’s Michael Turner,’ and they say, ‘Hey, what are we doing tonight?'” he said.

“You have to think outside your own four walls,” Joe Gentile said, “and help others outside and then ultimately, it comes back and it helps you because you’re included in that.”

Gentile owns Local Links Market Cafe in Haddon Heights. He says what Turner is doing is a win-win for everyone.

“All it takes is a spark,” Gentile said.

“These are uncomfortable and these are challenging times so everybody just has to rise to the occasion and do their bit,” Turner said. “Something positive.”

Meals have been delivered nearly for 40 consecutive days. Turner hopes to keep going as long as possible.