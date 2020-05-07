CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Dozens of protesters turned out for an “Open New Jersey” rally on Thursday afternoon. People waved signs and flags at the statehouse in Trenton.

Some protesters say, if New Jersey does not reopen now, the state will go bankrupt.

(credit: CBS3)

Others were frustrated by the low turnout, saying big crowds are needed to make a difference.

The protests come as state labor officials reported that more than 1 million residents have filed for jobless benefits. The state has also paid out about $2 billion since the coronavirus outbreak hit in March.

The number of claims is “by far the most ever recorded” over a similar time frame, labor officials said. The week ending May 2 saw 88,000 new claims, up from 72,000 the previous week.

Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said in a statement that the 1 million claim milestone was “staggering” and that officials never thought figures would go so high in such a short time.

New Jersey has over 133,000 COVID-19 cases, with the death toll topping 8,800.

