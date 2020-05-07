PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sometimes it’s not about the games, it’s about practice. What were you doing on this date 18 years ago?
You probably can’t remember. But you’ll never forget “practice.”
On May 7, 2002, Allen Iverson delivered one of the most iconic press conferences in sports history.
The Sixers were just eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Iverson lost one of his best friends, and head coach Larry Brown told the media he wasn’t happy about A.I.’s practice habits.
That’s when this happened.
“I know it’s important, I do, I honestly do, but we talkin’ bout practice, man. What are we talking about? Practice? We talkin’ about practice, man. We ain’t talking about the game, we talkin’ about practice, man,” Iverson said.
A.I., hall-of-famer, cultural icon and one epic rant.
You must log in to post a comment.