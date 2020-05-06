PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city of Philadelphia says the temporary homeless encampment at the airport is not a long-term solution. As CBS3 reported last month, the city allowed several dozen people to stay overnight at Terminal A.
That number has increased to more than 100 since then. The city believes homeless people from other counties are coming to shelter at Philadelphia International Airport.
Officials believe they are using free SEPTA bus service from the 69th Street Terminal to get there.
“What’s happening there is inappropriate. We’re gonna have to make some changes but we also need to make sure we do that in a humane and just fashion so that people have somewhere to go,” Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy said.
Several airport employees told CBS3 they were concerned about their health and safety.
You must log in to post a comment.