



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The response to the coronavirus pandemic within the United States has been a patchwork of varying levels of stay-at-home and social distancing orders depending on each state’s government. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided suggested guidelines to follow with regards to preventing the spread of the virus, the implementation and enforcement of restrictions on daily life has been left up to each state.

As such, there are some states that have been more strict and others who have been less so.

According to a new study from the financial site Wallet Hub, the mid-Atlantic trio of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware have been part of the former group.

The study measured restrictions for all 5o states and the District of Columbia across nine data points to come up with a cumulative “restrictions” score. Those who had the fewest restrictions in place had higher scores while those who had more in place (i.e. stay-at-home orders, restaurants shutdown, etc.) received lower scores.

The full methodology can be found here. But in the end result, Wallet Hub found that Delaware (41st), New Jersey (46th) and Pennsylvania (47th) ranked among the bottom group of states meaning they were among the most strict.

This news will come as no surprise to residents of those states most of whom have been living under stay-at-home orders and being told to wear a face covering in public for the last month.