HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Select liquor stores in Pennsylvania will reopen for limited in-person access beginning Friday. The state is opening 77 Fine Wine & Good Spirits in counties entering the yellow phase of the state’s reopening process on May 8.
The stores reopening have to follow social distancing requirements issued by the Wolf Administration.
The social distancing requirements include:
- No more than 25 people, including employees and customers, are allowed inside the store at one time. That number may be less than 25 for smaller stores
- The first hour of business will be reserved for customers at high risk for COVID-19, including those 65 years of age and old
- Customers and employees must wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines posted throughout the store
- Post signage to direct customers to follow one-way patterns to avoid cross-traffic and encourage them not to touch products unless they are purchasing them
- Employees must frequently clean and disinfect stores and products
- Modify store hours to allow time for cleaning and restocking
- All sales will be final
Each store will be professionally sanitized and plexiglas will be installed at registers to provide a physical barrier between employees and customers at checkout.
All employees are being provided masks and gloves.
