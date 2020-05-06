Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Delaware River Port Authority is reopening cash toll lanes on its four bridges that connect Pennsylvania with South Jersey. The Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Betsy Ross and Commodore Barry Bridges will begin accepting cash tolls once again on Monday, May 11 at 6 a.m.
Toll collectors will be wearing face coverings and there will be a protective plastic shield in the toll booth window.
The DRPA is encouraging drivers to wear a face covering as they travel through a cash toll lane.
Cash lanes have been closed since March 26 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
