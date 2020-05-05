Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 57-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say it happened near the intersection of Knights and Dundee Roads around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the man was crossing Knights Road when he was struck by a white Chevrolet that was traveling northbound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m.
The striking vehicle remained at the scene.
