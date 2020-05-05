



MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Band practice is taking on a whole new meaning for some elementary students. They’re not playing together right now because schools are closed for the rest of the school year but they’re still making beautiful music, one instrument at a time.

Even at home, the band plays on for students in the Hatboro-Horsham School District. John Sedlacsik is making sure of i

“I’ve been doing band lessons from home, which has been very different. I’m used to having it up close and personal with all the elementary kids because I teach elementary school. It’s been tough but we’re making the best out of it,” Sedlacsik said.

“What instruments are you teaching?” CBS3’s Pat Gallen asked.

“All the band instruments, so flute, clarinet, sax, trumpet, trombone, french horn and drums,” Sedlacsik said.

He is monitoring the performance of 120 students over five days and seven different instruments. And he’s ecstatic with what he’s hearing.

“I know kids are practicing more. They can’t see their friends so what else do they have to do? I’m hearing all these kids who are coming back to me and playing better than they normally do,” he said. “And so they’re becoming better listeners. The students are getting fear out of the way which is really nice.”

“Mr. Sedlacsik’s been awesome. He was one of the first teachers to have kids engaged virtually when we found out that school was out so it’s nice they get to connect,” Kelly Campion said.

So what does the future hold? Sedlacsik believes something special could be on the horizon.

“Ten years from now we might see the world’s greatest musicians coming out of this because, as I said, I’m playing more than I normally do,,” Sedlacsik said.