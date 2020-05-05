



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Matt Szczur has won a national championship and a World Series. This South Jersey native was trying to make the Phillies when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Szczur finally had the opportunity to play for his hometown team when the coronavirus pandemic suspended spring training in Clearwater, Florida.

“We kind of made the decision like hey, we’ve got to just grind it out for a day and get home and be safe at home, so that is what we did,” he said.

The Cape May native, formerly with the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres, is confident they will play baseball at some point.

“I think I’ll have a chance to play, “he said. “I’m still super excited, just to have the Phillies organization behind my name is pretty cool.”

Now at home with his wife and newborn son, personally impacted by the virus, he knows how important social distancing is.

“My brother-in-law had the COVID and I mean he was down for two weeks and now he has to be quarantined for two weeks. Now he’s starting to feel a lot better and we’re thankful for that,” Szczur said.

He also realizes this is time with his family he wouldn’t have had otherwise.

“As bad as this pandemic is and there are a lot of families that are hurting from it, we’re able to kind of grow as a family and I’m able to see my son do some of his first things and be around him 24/7,” he said. “I actually love it.”

Szczur was a two-sport star at Villanova and was preparing for the NFL combine when he signed with the Cubs, who he went on to win a World Series with.