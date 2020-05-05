PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday is Cinco de Mayo and many are celebrating this tasty holiday. Our Vittoria Woodill found a local chef to show us how to spice up tacos the whole family will love.
This year, why not switch it up with some inspiration from Buena Onda? The Baja Taqueria in Fairmount is known for tacos that get your tastebuds to stand up and party.
Buena Onda means “good vibes” and serving us those vibes in this Cinco de Mayo stretch meal edition is Nate Johnson.
He’s the director of culinary for the Garces Group. So he’s the brain that oversees the menu experience at Buena Onda to Chef Jose Garces’ flagship restaurant, Amada, and more.
So what’s on his menu for us today? Pork loin al pastor!
It’s perfect for dinner tonight! Happy Cinco de Mayo!
