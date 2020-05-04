SUV Crashes Into Ditch Following Collision With Police Cruiser In Gloucester Township

Comments
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A driver was injured after a crash involving a police car in Gloucester Township, Camden County. That driver’s SUV was pulled out from a ditch.
Police say the police car was at Sicklerville Road and Berlin – Cross Keys Road around 11:30 p.m. Sunday when it was rear-ended by that SUV.
There is no word on the driver’s condition.
The accident is under investigation.
