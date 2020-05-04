CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy has died after being shot numerous times in Chester. The incident happened on the 400 block of East 20th Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
On Monday, officials identified the teen as Nyqueis Farlow. He received treatment at Alfred I. duPont Hospital and succumbed to his injuries around 3:15 p.m.
Police say he was shot in the backyard of a home and suffered numerous gunshot wounds in his abdomen area and head.
Witnesses told police that the victim was seen running away from the shooters on foot, jumping fences and running through yards in the area before falling to the ground.
Investigators say the suspects returned to a silver 2007 Acura RDX with a Delaware registration and fled the area.
No arrests have made at this time as the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Authorities are asking anyone who has information to contact Detective Brian Pot at 610-447-8431 or Detective David Tyler at 610-891-4197.
