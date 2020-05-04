Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania moved its primary to June 2. Now, with four weeks left until the election, officials are encouraging voters to cast their ballot by mail.
“I’d like to emphasize how important it is for voters to have their voice heard and be able to cast their ballot even in a pandemic. I encourage voters who wish to sign up for mail-in voting to do so as soon as possible,” Gov. Tom Wolf said.
Polling places will still be open for the primary.
You have until May 26 to apply for a mail-in ballot.
To apply for a mail-in ballot, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.