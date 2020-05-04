



OTTSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — During these times, you don’t have to be a grownup to give a hand. Around every corner of our country, our neighbors are stepping up in big and small ways to help others.

In Ottsville, a local food pantry has popped up. It was started by one little girl and her family to help nourish the neighborhood and reach for the sky to help as many people as they can.

Six-year-old Skye Pyatt says it’s important to have food, dog food and even books, because everyone needs something.

“Everybody needs something,” Skye said. “Some people don’t have a lot of stuff.”

Skye’s little pantry in Bucks County began when school stopped. Their motto is “take what’s needed, leave what you can.”

The pantry is on the front of their driveway and the mother and daughter duo fill the pantry daily.

Emily, Skye’s mother, says she never thought the pantry would explode the way it did.

“We have a lot of people that stop by a few times a week,” she said. “They take books, take whatever they need.”

We’re all in this together. If you feel alone, maybe take a look around the corner of your community. Something or someone might just pop up and be there to help.

