REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) — Three people were arrested after Delaware State Police found drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Rehoboth Beach. A state trooper pulled a light blue Jeep Cherokee when it failed to stop at a stop sign on Holland Galde Road near Coastal Highway at 10:48 p.m. Friday.
State police say the driver, 30-year-old Zachary Caras, and passengers, 48-year-old Anthony Didomenicis and 35-year-old Suzanne Talbot, all from Lewes, were asked to exit the vehicle after a number criminal indicators were observed during the traffic stop.
Troopers say they found two bundles of heroin, drug paraphernalia and $1,164 inside of Didomenicis’ cargo pants, which they suspect was proceeds from drug sales.
They also found two bundles of heroin hidden inside Talbot’s clothing and drug paraphernalia inside a bag she had in her possession. Caras’ was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Approximately .42 grams of heroin was seized during the traffic stop.
Didomenicis and Talbot were charged with possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and other related charges.
Caras was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to obey emergency order and other related charges.
