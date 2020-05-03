Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Medical personnel from the Army Reserve join Temple University Hospital in the fight against COVID-19. The Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force has arrived to support Temple health care workers.
A Temple nurse says the Army has jumped right in to help them care for COVID-19 patients.
“We’re always asking for help. We’ve been saying we need more people, we need help and then they notified us that the reserves were coming. I was like wow this is really cool. It’s a huge help as far as relief on patient load,” nurse Jeremy Buck said.
FEMA is helping to make this much-welcomed support possible.
