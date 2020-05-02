Comments
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — A man apparently drowned in Barnegat Bay after a mishap with a boat, authorities said. Police in Seaside Heights said the 57-year-old man was near The Dock Outfitters when he ran into trouble just after 8 p.m. Friday.
State police said he was apparently ejected from the vessel; local police earlier said he tried to swim to shore after the vessel became disabled.
Onlookers got him out of the water, but they and emergency responders were unable to revive him.
His name wasn’t immediately released. State police are investigating.
