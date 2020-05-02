Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Walmart is expanding its delivery service to include nearly 1,000 stores. The retail giant says it hopes to expand to 2,000 stores in the coming weeks.
Walmart started the pilot program in 100 stores in mid-April.
Some 160,000 items are available.
The service includes a delivery window of two hours for an additional $10.
To see if delivery is offered in your area go to walmart.com/grocery or the Walmart app and search your ZIP code.
For more information, click here.
