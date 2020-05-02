Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Organizers of Little Mask for Little People set up in a parking lot on East Hunting Park Avenue on Saturday for an event to help out children during the coronavirus pandemic. They gave away face masks and meals for people who showed up.
The organizer says this is a community effort.
“I challenged the community to do this with me and here we are. We’re giving out masks and Wendy’s meals and also snack packs,” Little Mask for Little People founder Joey Figueroa said.
Organizers handed out 300 masks on Saturday.
The group has set up a GoFundMe to help keep the masks going.
You must log in to post a comment.